Morgan, Key and Strack lead No. 20 Kentucky women past No. 21 Louisville 72-62

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: LIU at Illinois
Stojakovic scores 20 points as No. 8 Illinois routs Long Island 98-58
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Takeaways from Week 13 of College Football: Oregon proves it, Jeremiyah Love to New York
NCAA Football: Southern California at Oregon
Moore throws 2 TD passes and No. 6 Oregon derails No. 16 USC’s CFP hopes with a 42-27 win

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_washucla_benjamintd_251122.jpg
UCLA scores on Washington’s fumbled punt return
nbc_cfb_washucla_roebucktd_251122.jpg
Williams finds Roebuck for another Washington TD
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamstd2_251122.jpg
Williams keeps it to extend Washington’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: LIU at Illinois
Stojakovic scores 20 points as No. 8 Illinois routs Long Island 98-58
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Takeaways from Week 13 of College Football: Oregon proves it, Jeremiyah Love to New York
NCAA Football: Southern California at Oregon
Moore throws 2 TD passes and No. 6 Oregon derails No. 16 USC’s CFP hopes with a 42-27 win

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_washucla_benjamintd_251122.jpg
UCLA scores on Washington’s fumbled punt return
nbc_cfb_washucla_roebucktd_251122.jpg
Williams finds Roebuck for another Washington TD
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamstd2_251122.jpg
Williams keeps it to extend Washington’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Morgan, Key and Strack lead No. 20 Kentucky women past No. 21 Louisville 72-62

  
Published November 23, 2025 02:22 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tonie Morgan scored 19 points, Teonni Key and Clara Strack both added 17 and No. 20 Kentucky defeated No. 21 Louisville 72-62 on Saturday.

Strack and Jordan Obi both had four points in a 13-0 game-changing run. Starting with Strack’s two jumpers, the Cardinals turned a 44-39 lead into an 18-point advantage when Obi scored on a layup with 1:16 to play in the third quarter.

Obi had 10 points for the Wildcats (7-0), who were facing their first Power 4 conference opponent and had their closest game. Strack had 10 rebounds and Key had four blocks. Morgan had seven assists.

Tajianna Roberts scored 22 points for the Cardinals (4-2) and Laura Ziegler hit four 3-pointers for 18 points and had 11 rebounds.

Amelia Hassett had two 3-pointers and Kentucky was 9 of 19 from the field in the third quarter while the Cardinals were 3 of 20, getting outscored 20-6. Louisville missed 14 straight shots and was scoreless for more than seven minutes.

Twice Louisville got within eight in the fourth quarter but the Wildcats always responded, both times with multiple scoring possessions started by Key baskets. Kentucky ended up shooting 52.5% despite going 4 of 15 from distance.

Key converted a three-point play with 17 seconds to play in the first half to give the Wildcats a 37-35 lead at the break.

After Kentucky bolted to an 11-2 lead and the Cardinals responded with a 10-0 run, seven points by Roberts, there were 16 lead changes before halftime.

Roberts kept the Cardinals in the game by scoring 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting but her teammates were 5 of 18.