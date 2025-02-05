Nell Fortner lands three-year extension after leading No. 17 Georgia Tech to 18-4 start

ATLANTA — Nell Fortner has been given a three-year contract extension after leading Georgia Tech to an 18-4 start this season and the No. 17 spot in the AP poll.

Georgia Tech announced the extension, which continues through the 2029-30 season, on Tuesday.

Fortner, in her sixth season, has led the Yellow Jackets to a 106-69 record. The team’s current record is the best for the program through 22 games.

Freshman Dani Carnegie has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Rookie of the Week five times. Carnegie leads ACC freshmen in scoring at 14.9 points per game.

Fortner led Georgia Tech to three NCAA tournaments in her first five seasons, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2021.

She was named ACC coach of the year for the 2020-21 season. She previously was named coach of the year in the Big Ten at Purdue following the 1996-97 season and for the Southeastern Conference with Auburn following the 2008-09 season.

Overall, Fortner is 268-185 in 15 seasons.