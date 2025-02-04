 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

usopen_trophy_1920_carry.jpg
U.S. Open 2025 exemption categories: How players qualify for Oakmont
U.S. Open - Final Round
One LIV player to receive automatic spot into U.S. Open via new exemption category
Syndication: The Herald-Times
No. 23 Illinois vs. Rutgers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_dps_richeisen_250205.jpg
Browns should ‘take advantage’ of a full reset
nbc_cbb_uclamichstate_250204.jpg
Highlights: UCLA outlasts Michigan State
nbc_cbb_wisconsin_gardintv_250204.jpg
Gard: Badgers are ‘a fun group to coach’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

usopen_trophy_1920_carry.jpg
U.S. Open 2025 exemption categories: How players qualify for Oakmont
U.S. Open - Final Round
One LIV player to receive automatic spot into U.S. Open via new exemption category
Syndication: The Herald-Times
No. 23 Illinois vs. Rutgers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_dps_richeisen_250205.jpg
Browns should ‘take advantage’ of a full reset
nbc_cbb_uclamichstate_250204.jpg
Highlights: UCLA outlasts Michigan State
nbc_cbb_wisconsin_gardintv_250204.jpg
Gard: Badgers are ‘a fun group to coach’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

No. 19 Tennessee has big week ahead with rivalry game against UConn and rematch with LSU

  
Published February 4, 2025 09:50 AM
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 05 Women's - LSU vs Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TN - JANUARY 09: LSU Lady Tigers guard Kailyn Gilbert (16) drives past Tennessee Lady Vols guard Talaysia Cooper (55) for the winning shot during a women’s college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and the LSU Lady Tigers on January 9, 2025, at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s a busy week for Tennessee.

First up is a rivalry game against No. 5 UConn on Thursday and then Sunday is a rematch with sixth-ranked LSU, which beat the Lady Vols by two points last month.

A win over either opponent would be huge for Kim Caldwell, who is in her first year as the Lady Vols’ coach.

The Huskies and No. 19 Lady Vols renewed their rivalry in 2020 after a 13-year hiatus. Geno Auriemma’s squad has won all four meetings since, including a 17-point victory in Knoxville in 2023.

Tennessee is looking for its first signature victory under Caldwell, who is two weeks removed from giving birth to her son. The Lady Vols have come close to getting that big win; four of their five losses have come against highly ranked opponents.

Besides the LSU loss, Tennessee fell to Oklahoma by a point, Texas by four and South Carolina by seven.

Tennessee ended a three-game losing streak with a victory over Missouri on Sunday.

“We definitely needed it,” Caldwell said. “I just wish it would have looked a little bit better. Sometimes it’s about performance not production. And I don’t necessarily know that our performance is where it needs to be.”

UConn also could use a win Thursday. The Huskies are 3-2 against Top 25 opponents this season, with those two defeats coming against Southern California and Notre Dame.

The Huskies haven’t played a ranked team since that two-point loss to USC on Dec. 21. The only Top 25 contest currently left on their schedule is a trip to Columbia to play No. 2 South Carolina on Feb. 16.

Dominant up top

No. 1 UCLA has won its last 20 games by double-digits, extending the longest streak by a team in the Big Ten. It’s also the longest by the Bruins this century. Next up for UCLA is No. 8 Ohio State on Wednesday.

Big scoring efforts

Mikayla Blakes and Georgia Amoore had two stellar efforts in SEC play this week. Blakes, Vanderbilt’s talented freshman, scored an SEC-record 53 points in a win over Florida. Amoore, who transferred to Kentucky this past year, equaled the school record with 43 points in a win over Oklahoma on Sunday.

NET ratings

The NCAA’s weekly NET rankings — one of the tools the selection committee uses to determine the NCAA Tournament bracket — has an unchanged top four, with South Carolina still at No. 1, followed by UConn, Texas and UCLA.