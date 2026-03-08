 Skip navigation
No. 2 UCLA rolls past No. 9 Iowa 96-45 for 2nd straight women’s Big Ten Tournament title

  
Published March 8, 2026 04:42 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Gianna Kneepkens scored 19 points and Kiki Rice added 15 points and eight assists Sunday as No. 2 UCLA rolled past No. 9 Iowa 96-45 to win its second straight Big Ten Tournament crown.

Rice was named the tourney’s Most Outstanding Player.

It’s the first time the Bruins (31-1) have captured back-to-back postseason conference titles, and it’s also the first time they have won regular-season and league tournament titles in the same season. The Bruins also extended their school-record win streak to 25 games and their Big Ten win streak to 24, dating to last season’s tourney run.

And they did it with most the lopsided championship-game margin in tournament history, easily surpassing Iowa’s 33-point win over Ohio State in 2023. Five UCLA players scored in double figures, including Sienna Betts — the younger sister of star center Lauren Betts — who matched a season high with 14 points. Lauren Betts had 10 points in 24 minutes.

Ava Heiden scored 15 points for the Hawkeyes (26-6). Addie Deal added 11 points while all-conference forward Hannah Stuelke struggled as she played through a right elbow injury and an illness for the third straight day. Stuelke was scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting and had only three rebounds as Iowa’s eight-game winning streak was snapped.

The Hawkeyes never looked right after Taylor Stremlow opened the game with a 3-pointer to give them their only lead.

UCLA answered with 13 consecutive points. The Bruins extended the margin to 22-5 after one quarter and led by 25 in the second before Iowa closed the half with a 3 to get within 42-20. It only got worse for Iowa in the second half.

The Bruins had 34 assists on 40 baskets.

UCLA’s two-year title reign was preceded by Iowa’s three-peat and Maryland winning two straight. Last weekend, the Bruins became the first Big Ten team to complete a perfect conference season since the Terrapins in 2014-15. Maryland also won the tourney crown that season.

Up next

Both teams wait a week for Selection Sunday to find out their women’s NCAA Tournament matchups. UCLA is certain to host the first two rounds, while Iowa could also play at home.