No. 2 UConn routs Arkansas State 103-34 in opener as Fudd has 27 points

  
Published March 22, 2025 03:43 PM
Arkansas State v Connecticut

Azzi Fudd, No. 35 of the Connecticut Huskies, shoots against Kyanna Morgan, No. 24 of the Arkansas State Red Wolves, during the second half of a first round game of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on March 22, 2025, in Storrs, Connecticut.

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Azzi Fudd had 21 of her 27 points in the first half as second-seeded UConn rolled to a 103-34 win over Arkansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Freshman Sarah Strong added 20 points and 12 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in her NCAA Tournament debut. Most of those came in the first half when UConn jumped out to a 66-16 advantage at the half, playing nearly flawless basketball.

The Huskies had runs of 22-0, 12-0 and 13-0 in the first half as UConn won its 31st consecutive first-round game.

UConn (32-3) scored 34 points in the first quarter, making all 11 of its two-point shots. Many of those were layups coming off the press.

Arkansas State (21-11), which likes to apply pressure itself, had no answer for the Huskies.

Crislyn Rose led the Red Wolves with seven points. The team shot 17% from the field (12-for-70), including going 7-for-40 from behind the arc.