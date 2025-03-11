 Skip navigation
Paige Bueckers and UConn are healthy and rolling as her final March Madness approaches

  
Published March 11, 2025 11:16 AM
Paige Bueckers

Mar 10, 2025; Uncasville, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a play against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

David Butler II/David Butler II-Imagn Images

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Paige Bueckers is in a class by herself in the Big East, becoming the first player to win the most outstanding player of the conference tournament three times.

“It’s very cool and hard to do something that’s never been done at UConn before,” Bueckers said after a 70-50 win over Creighton in the conference championship game.

It was the 23rd Big East tournament title for the Huskies, including five straight since they rejoined the conference in 2021.

Now UConn’s star will try and cap off her illustrious career with an NCAA championship — a feat that has eluded her.

“You work entirely for this moment, to shine in March, to play your best basketball in the most important part of the season,” Bueckers said.

The third-ranked Huskies have been playing their best over the last month. They haven’t lost since Feb. 6 at Tennessee, winning every game since by at least 19 points, including a 29-point victory at South Carolina.

Bueckers has been a big reason why. The expected No. 1 pick in next month’s WNBA draft knows her time at the school is coming to a close.

“It’s meant everything. It’s been a dream since I was a kid. It’s been everything I could dream of,” Bueckers said. “The support, the best fans in the country. They travel everywhere. The love and support I feel and this whole team feels, it’s been a blessing and I can’t be grateful enough.”

She hopes the team can make a run and win its first NCAA title since 2016, when the Huskies celebrated their fourth straight championship and 11th overall.

“I think the sense of urgency knowing that for this it’s one loss and you’re done,” Bueckers said. “Same for this tournament as the next. ... I feel like we’re heading in the right direction heading into the tournament.”

The Huskies peaking at the right time and, more important, they’re healthy — a rare thing during Bueckers’ career. After winning the AP Player of the Year award as a freshman, Bueckers had an injury-plagued next two years, missing 19 games as a sophomore and sitting out the entire following season. She returned last year and led the Huskies to the Final Four, where they lost to Caitlin Clark and Iowa.

“There’s less wear and tear on her body this season and we were able to rest her, which we weren’t able to do last year,” coach Geno Auriemma said. “It’s a different cast of characters around her than previous years. Every year she’s been in the tournament we’ve been at a disadvantage missing someone. Sometimes two or three. This is the first time we’re going into the tournament with most of the key pieces intact. It’s a great place for us.”