Rice leads No. 2 UCLA past No. 11 Ohio State 72-62 in Big Ten tourney semis

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Semifinal - North Carolina vs Louisville
Imari Berry’s 22 points, 10 rebounds lead No. 12 Louisville women past No. 16 North Carolina 65-57
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Tennessee
Tyler Tanner scores 25 to lead No. 24 Vanderbilt past No. 23 Tennessee 86-82
NCAA Basketball: Louisville at Miami (FL)
Conwell scores 24, Wooley hits big 3 and Louisville holds off No. 22 Miami, 92-89

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usawgoal1_260307.jpg
Thompson strikes USWNT ahead of Colombia
ZEDIKER.jpg
Zediker loves playing with Blue Jay teammates
nbc_wbb_creightonmarquette_260307.jpg
HLs: Creighton shuts down Marquette

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Semifinal - North Carolina vs Louisville
Imari Berry’s 22 points, 10 rebounds lead No. 12 Louisville women past No. 16 North Carolina 65-57
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Tennessee
Tyler Tanner scores 25 to lead No. 24 Vanderbilt past No. 23 Tennessee 86-82
NCAA Basketball: Louisville at Miami (FL)
Conwell scores 24, Wooley hits big 3 and Louisville holds off No. 22 Miami, 92-89

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usawgoal1_260307.jpg
Thompson strikes USWNT ahead of Colombia
ZEDIKER.jpg
Zediker loves playing with Blue Jay teammates
nbc_wbb_creightonmarquette_260307.jpg
HLs: Creighton shuts down Marquette

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Rice leads No. 2 UCLA past No. 11 Ohio State 72-62 in Big Ten tourney semis

  
Published March 7, 2026 06:00 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Kiki Rice scored 17 points to lead five UCLA players in double figures, and the Bruins won their school-record 24th consecutive game, 72-62 over No. 11 Ohio State on Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Conference Player of the Year Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalic each scored 14 points for the Bruins (30-1), who led the entire way. Gianna Kneepkens scored 13 points, and Gabriela Jaquez added 10 points.

Chance Gray led the fifth-seeded Buckeyes (26-7) with 23 points, hitting 6 of 11 shots and seven free throws. Jaloni Cambridge added 12 points, and Elsa Lemmila had 10 points for the Buckeyes.

UCLA hit 44% from the field while Ohio State made 37%. Each team had 34 rebounds. Betts led UCLA with nine rebounds.

Trailing 32-21 at halftime, the closest Ohio State got in the third quarter was seven points at 45-38 with 4:15 left. UCLA led 52-40 after three quarters.

The Buckeyes cut the deficit to seven points again at 69-62 with 1:24 left on two free throws by Cambridge.

The Bruins shot 44% in the first half while limiting the Buckeyes to 28% en route to a 32-21 halftime lead. The lone negative for UCLA was making just 1 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half. The Bruins made of 5 of 10 3-pointers in the second half.

The Bruins jumped out to a 14-3 lead before the Buckeyes scored the final seven points of the first quarter to trim the deficit to 14-10.

Up Next

Ohio State: Will await its selection and seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

UCLA: The Bruins will meet the winner between No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Iowa in Sunday’s championship.