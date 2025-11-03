 Skip navigation
Taliah Scott scores 24 points to help Baylor beat Duke 58-52 in women’s college basketball in Paris

  
Published November 3, 2025 06:10 PM

PARIS — Taliah Scott scored 12 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to lead No. 16 Baylor past No. 7 Duke 58-52 in the women’s college basketball season opener in Paris on Monday.

The score was tied 43-43 at the end of the third quarter as Baylor kept finding a way back against the Blue Devils, who had led 33-29 at the end of the first half.

Scott then took over with a blur of points following a steal and layup, a jumper and another layup to put Baylor up 49-43.

With Duke fighting back, Scott made four straight free throws as the Lady Bears went up 56-48 with just over a minute left.

Scott added a couple more free throws to get to 24 points and added five defensive rebounds, three assists and that game-changing steal. She was 8 for 10 from the free throw line and had two of her team’s three 3-pointers.

Forward Toby Fournier led Duke with 16 points. Jadyn Donovan scored two.

The Blue Devils, who won their ninth Atlantic Coast Conference title last season, opened up a 7-0 lead at the 8,000-capacity Adidas Arena, where No. 19 Vanderbilt was to play California later Monday as part of a doubleheader.

After Baylor led 29-25, Duke ended the first half almost like it had started: an eight-point run to go into the break up by four. Baylor made only 1 of 9 3-pointers in the first half.

Scott — who else? — improved those stats when she floated one in from the left and then Kyla Abraham’s free throw tied it at 43-43 at the end of the third quarter.

Up Next

Duke hosts Holy Cross at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Sunday. Baylor is also at home Sunday and will face Lindenwood at Foster Pavilion.