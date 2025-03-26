 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Brewers at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 27
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
2025 MLB Predictions: World Series champion, MVP and Cy Young Award winners, Rookie of the Year picks
Richard Pitino
Xavier hires Richard Pitino

Top Clips

nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_bte_lillard_250326.jpg
Bucks dealt blow with Lillard out indefinitely

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Brewers at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 27
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
2025 MLB Predictions: World Series champion, MVP and Cy Young Award winners, Rookie of the Year picks
Richard Pitino
Xavier hires Richard Pitino

Top Clips

nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_bte_lillard_250326.jpg
Bucks dealt blow with Lillard out indefinitely

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

UConn star Azzi Fudd returning to Huskies next season

  
Published March 26, 2025 12:29 PM
South Dakota State v Connecticut

STORRS, CONNECTICUT - MARCH 24: Azzi Fudd #35 of the Connecticut Huskies lays up a shot against Brooklyn Meyer #31 of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the first half of a second round game of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on March 24, 2025 in Storrs, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Azzi Fudd is running it back one more time at Connecticut.

The Huskies’ sharpshooting guard announced on March 25 that she is returning for one more season.

Fudd made the announcement on her Instagram account, posting in part, “Hey Gampel, thanks for last night ... see you next year.”

The 5-foot-11 Fudd is averaging 13.4 points this season for the Huskies, who advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a victory over South Dakota State on Monday night.

Fudd is shooting a career-best 45% from 3-point range this season. She has also posted highs in assists (53) and steals (36).