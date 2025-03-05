 Skip navigation
Washington beats Minnesota women 79-65 in its first Big Ten Tournament appearance

  
March 5, 2025

Elle Ladine had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Sayvia Sellers and Dalayah Daniels each added 15, and No. 12 seed Washington beat No. 13 seed Minnesota 79-65 on Wednesday in its first Big Ten Tournament appearance.

Washington (19-12), which also beat the Gophers 72-62 on Feb. 26, will look for its sixth straight victory on Thursday against No. 5 seed Michigan in the second round of the tournament. The Huskies lost their only regular-season matchup with the Wolverines 82-69 on Jan. 15.

Daniels put Washington ahead 32-30 on a putback basket in the closing seconds of the first half and Ladine had a game-high 15 points at the break.

Washington used a 12-0 run to go ahead 52-38 with 2:50 left in the third quarter. Sellers made two 3-pointers during the run, and she found Tayra Eke for Washington’s fifth straight field goal.

After Minnesota closed the third quarter on a 7-0 run to get within 54-48, Hannah Stines scored five points during Washington’s 7-0 run to open the fourth for a 13-point lead.

Stines finished with 14 points for Washington, which has won the last six meetings with the Gophers.

Grace Grocholski scored 21 points for Minnesota (20-11) and Mallory Heyer added 11. All 11 of Minnesota’s losses this season came at the hands of Big Ten opponents.

The Gophers dropped to 11-32 in the tournament, with their only appearance in the final occurring in 2005.