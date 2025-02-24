How to watch 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber: TV and streaming info, location, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returns

The Road to WrestleMania took an unexpected twist with the return of “The Final Boss,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has his eyes set on the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

In a surprise appearance on SmackDown Friday, The Rock summoned Rhodes to the ring and offered him the opportunity to be “his champion,” with the promise of elevating Rhodes’ career to heights beyond his wildest dreams.

“The American Nightmare” owes The Rock an answer on Saturday, March 1 at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto, streaming live exclusively on Peacock.

John Cena, who is set to retire from in-ring action at the end of this year, will look to kick-start his quest for a record-breaking 17th world championship by winning the men’s Elimination Chamber match and securing a shot at Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE title at WrestleMania 41 in April. The winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber match will earn a shot at Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania.

Elsewhere on the card, friends turned foes Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens clash in an unsanctioned match and hometown hero Trish Stratus teams up with Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

How to watch 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber

Date: Saturday, March 1

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Rogers Centre (Toronto, Canada)

2025 WWE Elimination Chamber match card*

The Rock comes to WWE Elimination Chamber to see if Cody Rhodes will agree to be “his champion”

Men’s Elimination Chamber match:

John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest

(winner receives Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41)

Women’s Elimination Chamber match:

Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

(winner receives Women’s World Championship match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41)

Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (unsanctioned match )

*Card subject to change

Did you know?

This will be the first WWE event at the Rogers Centre in Toronto since WrestleMania 18 in March 2002, which featured the legendary “Icon vs. Icon” clash between The Rock and “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan. It took two Rock Bottoms and a People’s Elbow for The Rock to secure the victory in front of one of the loudest crowds in professional wrestling history.

WWE Network, including all Premium Live Events, is available in the United States exclusively on Peacock Premium for $7.99/month. Details available at PeacockTV.com.