MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Bud Cauley
Bud Cauley shines in return to The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round One
TV times pushed up Sunday at The Players Championship because of weather threat
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tommy Edman

nbc_golf_cauleyintv_250315.jpg
Cauley bests wind, seeking Players win on birthday
nbc_pl_arschelseapreview_250315.jpg
Previewing Arsenal’s must-win match with Chelsea
nbc_pl_frankintv_250315.jpg
Frank discusses ambition after win v. Bournemouth

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Austin Wells

  
Published March 15, 2025 05:37 PM
Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Austin WellsNYY - C
Bats: LAge: 25Mixed 5x5: $0 | AL 5x5: $6
2024: C:110Mixed 2026: $1 | 2027: $2
Outlook: Wells took over the Yankees’ starting catcher job mid-way through the 2024 season and enjoyed a strong summer, slashing .293/.378/.531 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 45 games over July and August. However, he was less consistent before and after his hot two-month stretch. He did post an impressive 11.4% walk rate and solid 9.6% barrel rate on the season; however, his overall contact rates are low and he swings and misses at a high rate. His fly ball rates will give him solid power numbers at Yankee Stadium, but his batting average will likely always be low and he doesn’t run, which caps much of his fantasy upside. He’s on the catcher one/catcher two borderline in mixed leagues.
