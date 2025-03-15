2025 Fantasy Preview: Austin Wells

Outlook: Wells took over the Yankees’ starting catcher job mid-way through the 2024 season and enjoyed a strong summer, slashing .293/.378/.531 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 45 games over July and August. However, he was less consistent before and after his hot two-month stretch. He did post an impressive 11.4% walk rate and solid 9.6% barrel rate on the season; however, his overall contact rates are low and he swings and misses at a high rate. His fly ball rates will give him solid power numbers at Yankee Stadium, but his batting average will likely always be low and he doesn’t run, which caps much of his fantasy upside. He’s on the catcher one/catcher two borderline in mixed leagues.