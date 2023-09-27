 Skip navigation
SMX LA Coliseum 2023 Justin Barcia in the pits.JPG
Justin Barcia suffers broken ribs, broken collarbone and lung injury in LA crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Boone repeats that slugger Judge is not expected to need offseason toe surgery
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals’ right hander Adam Wainwright, 42, says he has thrown his final pitch

Top Clips

nbc_roto_achaneexpectationswk4_230926.jpg
Managers should ‘keep things in check’ with Achane
nbc_roto_pukanacuawr1_230926.jpg
Is Rams’ Nacua ‘standing strong’ as a fantasy WR1?
nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230926.jpg
Is Deion Sanders facing unwarranted criticism?

Austin
Wells

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees
Judge hits 3 home runs, becomes first Yankees player to do it twice in one season
The five-time All-Star hit 62 home runs last season, breaking the previous American League record of 61 set by former Yankees slugger Roger Maris in 1961.
Yankees’ Boone repeats that slugger Judge is not expected to need offseason toe surgery
Skubal, Abrams lead 2023’s fantasy rebound players
Fantasy Cy Young candidates 2023: Snell, Eflin
Pickups of the Day: Power For The Stretch Run
Mixing It Up: King proves his worth, Quantrill leaning on his splitter
Pickups of the Day: Carter Catching Fire