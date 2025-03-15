2025 Fantasy Preview: Beau Brieske

Outlook: 13 1/3 scoreless innings wasn’t enough to win Brieske a spot in the Tigers bullpen last spring, as the team opted for out-of-options relievers instead. He remained stuck in Triple-A until mid-May, and he didn’t really establish himself for months after that, as his ERA failed to match his strong peripherals. Still, there were signs of a breakthrough. On July 21, he struck out five of the seven hitters he faced against the Blue Jays. On Aug. 9, what was supposed to be a one- or two-inning stint as an opener turned into three hitless innings with five strikeouts against the Giants. He continued to often open as part of the Tigers’ pitching chaos afterwards, but he was trusted late in games when he wasn’t starting, and his final four regular-season appearances saw him earn two wins and a save. The real coming-out party took place in October, when he pitched in six of the Tigers’ seven postseason games and allowed just one hit (unfortunately, a solo homer that got him tagged with a loss) over six innings. He wound up with saves in two of the Tigers’ three wins. Brieske typically averaged 96 mph with his fastball in the regular season, but he was often up around 98 mph and actually touched 100 mph in the postseason. If that keeps up, he could be a fine closer going forward. The Tigers might bring in a veteran for the ninth now that they see themselves as true contenders, but if not, Brieske could lead the team in saves.