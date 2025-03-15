 Skip navigation
Kansas City Royals Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Carlos Estévez
Marco Odermatt
Marco Odermatt clinches historic 4th consecutive Alpine skiing World Cup overall title
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - St. Johns vs Marquette
Big East Championship - Creighton vs St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dannywalkerintv_250315.jpg
Happy just to be playing, Walker in mix at Players
ipswich_1_raw.jpg
Cajuste puts Ipswich on the board against Forest
nbc_pl_evewhu_obriengoal_250315.jpg
O’Brien rescues Everton against West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Beau Brieske

  
Published March 15, 2025 01:34 PM
Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Beau BrieskeDET - RP
Throws: RAge: 26Mixed 5x5: $3 | AL 5x5: $7
2024: Started: 12 Relieved: 34Mixed 2026: $4 | 2027: $4
Outlook: 13 1/3 scoreless innings wasn’t enough to win Brieske a spot in the Tigers bullpen last spring, as the team opted for out-of-options relievers instead. He remained stuck in Triple-A until mid-May, and he didn’t really establish himself for months after that, as his ERA failed to match his strong peripherals. Still, there were signs of a breakthrough. On July 21, he struck out five of the seven hitters he faced against the Blue Jays. On Aug. 9, what was supposed to be a one- or two-inning stint as an opener turned into three hitless innings with five strikeouts against the Giants. He continued to often open as part of the Tigers’ pitching chaos afterwards, but he was trusted late in games when he wasn’t starting, and his final four regular-season appearances saw him earn two wins and a save. The real coming-out party took place in October, when he pitched in six of the Tigers’ seven postseason games and allowed just one hit (unfortunately, a solo homer that got him tagged with a loss) over six innings. He wound up with saves in two of the Tigers’ three wins. Brieske typically averaged 96 mph with his fastball in the regular season, but he was often up around 98 mph and actually touched 100 mph in the postseason. If that keeps up, he could be a fine closer going forward. The Tigers might bring in a veteran for the ninth now that they see themselves as true contenders, but if not, Brieske could lead the team in saves.
brieske.jpg

Mentions
