2025 Fantasy Preview: Blake Snell

  
Published February 28, 2025 10:08 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Blake SnellLA - SP
Throws: LAge: 32Mixed 5x5: $25 | NL 5x5: $28
2024: Started: 20 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $23 | 2027: $20
Outlook: It’s hard to imagine a more disparate two halves of a season. No one was eager to pay the price for the 2023 NL Cy Young Award winner a year ago, so Snell didn’t sign with the Giants until mid-March, and things fell apart in his haste to get ready for the season. He made his debut in the team’s 11th game while still on a pitch count and lost that one and two more before landing on the IL with an adductor strain. Back four weeks later, he struggled for three more starts and then suffered a groin strain. When he finally again returned on July 9, it was with an 0-3 record and a 9.51 ERA. And then all he did was go 5-0 with a 1.23 ERA and a 114/30 K/BB in 80 1/3 innings the rest of the way. The Giants were 12-2 in his starts, with the losses being 1-0 and 3-2 games. He even threw a no-hitter against the Reds on Aug. 2. The career-best stretch got Snell paid to the tune of $182 million in a five-year deal with the Dodgers over the winter. That he’ll be part of a six-man rotation is a little bit of a downer, but it’s such a great situation otherwise that he rates as a top-10 fantasy SP.
blakesnell.jpg

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Mentions
