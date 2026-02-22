 Skip navigation
Dent’s late layup in OT lifts UCLA past No. 10 Illinois 95-94 after 23-point comeback

  
Published February 21, 2026 11:04 PM

LOS ANGELES — Donovan Dent hit a go-ahead layup with 1 second remaining in overtime, lifting UCLA over No. 10 Illinois 95-94 on Saturday night after the Bruins rallied from a 23-point, first-half deficit.

Fans stormed the court in celebration at the buzzer. It was UCLA’s biggest comeback since rallying from 19 points down in a 90-83 victory over Oregon on Feb. 23, 2019, at home.

The Illini were favored by 7.5 points, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Eric Dailey Jr. led six Bruins in double figures with 20 points. Tyler Bilodeau had 18 points and Trent Perry 17.

Freshman Keaton Wagler grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 4.9 seconds remaining to put Illinois in front, 94-93, before Dent capped UCLA’s comeback.

Neither team led by more than two points in the extra session.

Wagler had 19 points — making all eight of his free throws — eight rebounds and six assists.

Making their first visit to Pauley Pavilion since 1997, the Illini (22-6, 13-4) were coming off a 36-point victory at Southern California, their largest in a Big Ten road game in 80 years, and had won 14 of 16.

UCLA erased an 11-point deficit early in the second half with three 3-pointers and took its first lead of the game on Xavier Booker’s basket, 60-58.

From there, the game was tied six times and the teams traded one-point leads.

Bilodeau hit a 3-pointer and Dailey made one of two free throws to keep UCLA ahead, 78-73.

The Illini outscored the Bruins 13-8 down the stretch, with Wagler making two free throws to tie it at 86-all. Dent missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 1 second left in regulation.

The Illini outrebounded the Bruins 43-27, including 20-8 on the offensive glass.

Ahead by three, the Illini ran off 20 straight points — hitting five 3-pointers — to take their largest lead, 33-10. UCLA missed 11 shots during its six-minute drought.

The Bruins outscored Illinois 33-17 to end the first half trailing 50-43. Booker had 10 points, Perry eight and Skyy Clark five in the spurt.

The victory capped an otherwise lackluster week for the Bruins. They were coming off road losses at Michigan (30 points) and Michigan State (23 points).

Up next

Illinois: Hosts No. 1 Michigan on Friday.

UCLA: Hosts crosstown rival USC on Tuesday.