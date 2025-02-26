 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training
Snell happy with velocity after tossing scoreless inning in his spring training debut with Dodgers
MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Washington Nationals
2025 Fantasy Preview: CJ Abrams

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ezebwoa_250225.jpg
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training
Snell happy with velocity after tossing scoreless inning in his spring training debut with Dodgers
MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Washington Nationals
2025 Fantasy Preview: CJ Abrams

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ezebwoa_250225.jpg
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Bo Bichette

  
Published February 25, 2025 07:33 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Bo BichetteTOR - SS
Bats: RAge: 26Mixed 5x5: $13 | AL 5x5: $18
2024: SS:81Mixed 2026: $13 | 2027: $12
Outlook: Bichette was another Blue Jays hitter who had a poor 2024 season and battled injuries that limited him to 81 games. While some of his regression can be attributed to those injuries, pitchers are also taking advantage of Bichette’s confidence in his contact abilities. In 2024, pitchers attacked Bichette low and away more than before and threw almost 25% of all pitches to him in the “chase” zone off the plate. Bichette swung at those pitches far more than the average MLB hitter, which explains why his pull rate remains low and his barrel rate continues to plummet. Until Bichette changes his approach, it’s hard to see him getting back to his 20 home run production, but his average should tick back up if he’s fully healthy in 2025. Given that steals haven’t really been a part of his game since 2021, Bichette may be more of a MIF target in 12-team leagues now.
bichette.jpg

Mentions
Toronto Blue Jays Primary Logo Toronto Blue Jays Bichette_Bo_cropped.png Bo Bichette