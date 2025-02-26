2025 Fantasy Preview: Bo Bichette

Outlook: Bichette was another Blue Jays hitter who had a poor 2024 season and battled injuries that limited him to 81 games. While some of his regression can be attributed to those injuries, pitchers are also taking advantage of Bichette’s confidence in his contact abilities. In 2024, pitchers attacked Bichette low and away more than before and threw almost 25% of all pitches to him in the “chase” zone off the plate. Bichette swung at those pitches far more than the average MLB hitter, which explains why his pull rate remains low and his barrel rate continues to plummet. Until Bichette changes his approach, it’s hard to see him getting back to his 20 home run production, but his average should tick back up if he’s fully healthy in 2025. Given that steals haven’t really been a part of his game since 2021, Bichette may be more of a MIF target in 12-team leagues now.