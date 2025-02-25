 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL: FEB 22 Wild at Red Wings
Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek out at least ‘a few weeks’ with lower-body injury
2025 Fantasy Preview: Corey Seager
2025 Fantasy Preview: Corey Seager

nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ezebwoa_250225.jpg
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL: FEB 22 Wild at Red Wings
Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek out at least ‘a few weeks’ with lower-body injury
MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox
2025 Fantasy Preview: Corey Seager

nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ezebwoa_250225.jpg
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright
nbc_pl_brightonboumemouth_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bobby Witt Jr.

  
Published February 25, 2025 06:12 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Bobby Witt Jr. KC - SS
Bats: RAge: 24Mixed 5x5: $55 | AL 5x5: $50
2024: SS:160Mixed 2026: $53 | 2027: $50
Outlook: There really isn’t much that needs to be said about Witt. Aside from the obvious, that is. He’s already a five-category superstar and in the conversation with Shohei Ohtani for the top-overall pick in fantasy drafts. He has gone 30/30 in each of the last two seasons and did so this time while hitting a blistering .332 and eclipsing 100 in both runs and RBI. He also cut his strikeout rate and improved his walk rate while hitting the ball harder and farther on a consistent basis. There’s really no good reason to expect anything different in 2025 and it’s also possible that we haven’t seen his ceiling yet, which is crazy given how good his 2024 season was. If you’re lucky enough to land one of the top two picks in your draft, don’t overthink it.
