2025 Fantasy Preview: Bobby Witt Jr.

Outlook: There really isn’t much that needs to be said about Witt. Aside from the obvious, that is. He’s already a five-category superstar and in the conversation with Shohei Ohtani for the top-overall pick in fantasy drafts. He has gone 30/30 in each of the last two seasons and did so this time while hitting a blistering .332 and eclipsing 100 in both runs and RBI. He also cut his strikeout rate and improved his walk rate while hitting the ball harder and farther on a consistent basis. There’s really no good reason to expect anything different in 2025 and it’s also possible that we haven’t seen his ceiling yet, which is crazy given how good his 2024 season was. If you’re lucky enough to land one of the top two picks in your draft, don’t overthink it.