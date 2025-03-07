 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan State v Maryland
How to watch Northwestern vs No. 13 Maryland : Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup
Washington v Wisconsin
How to watch Penn State vs No. 12 Wisconsin: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kyle Manzardo

Top Clips

nbc_roto_stjohnmarquette_250307.jpg
No. 6 St. John’s a Final Four team worth betting
nbc_roto_purdueillinois_250307.jpg
No. 18 Purdue has upside as underdog vs. Illinois
nbc_golf_pga_puertoricord2_250307.jpg
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan State v Maryland
How to watch Northwestern vs No. 13 Maryland : Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup
Washington v Wisconsin
How to watch Penn State vs No. 12 Wisconsin: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kyle Manzardo

Top Clips

nbc_roto_stjohnmarquette_250307.jpg
No. 6 St. John’s a Final Four team worth betting
nbc_roto_purdueillinois_250307.jpg
No. 18 Purdue has upside as underdog vs. Illinois
nbc_golf_pga_puertoricord2_250307.jpg
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Brent Rooker

  
Published March 7, 2025 12:57 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Brent RookerOAK - LF
Bats: RAge: 30Mixed 5x5: $15 | AL 5x5: $19
2024: LF:9Mixed 2026: $11 | 2027: $4
Outlook: Rooker projects as one of the primary beneficiaries of the Athletics temporary relocation to Sacramento’s minor-league Sutter Health Park, which represents a slightly more favorable offensive environment than Oakland Coliseum. The 30-year-old’s astronomical raw power shows up regardless of the setting, but the move virtually guarantees that he’ll eclipse the 30-homer mark for the third consecutive year in 2025. It’s unclear whether he’ll regain outfield eligibility moving forward, but fantasy managers certainly won’t mind locking his five-category production into their utility roster spot. He’s a top-75 range selection in all fantasy drafts this spring, especially with the rest of the Athletics’ lineup taking a step forward from a talent standpoint. Rooker inked a five-year, $60 million extension with the A’s during the offseason, so he’ll be a core piece during this new era for the franchise.
Rooker.jpg

Mentions
Oakland Athletics Primary Logo Athletics Rooker_Brent.jpg Brent Rooker