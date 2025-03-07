2025 Fantasy Preview: Brent Rooker

Outlook: Rooker projects as one of the primary beneficiaries of the Athletics temporary relocation to Sacramento’s minor-league Sutter Health Park, which represents a slightly more favorable offensive environment than Oakland Coliseum. The 30-year-old’s astronomical raw power shows up regardless of the setting, but the move virtually guarantees that he’ll eclipse the 30-homer mark for the third consecutive year in 2025. It’s unclear whether he’ll regain outfield eligibility moving forward, but fantasy managers certainly won’t mind locking his five-category production into their utility roster spot. He’s a top-75 range selection in all fantasy drafts this spring, especially with the rest of the Athletics’ lineup taking a step forward from a talent standpoint. Rooker inked a five-year, $60 million extension with the A’s during the offseason, so he’ll be a core piece during this new era for the franchise.