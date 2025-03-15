2025 Fantasy Preview: Carlos Estévez

Outlook: Showing greatly improved control, Estévez delivered what was clearly his best season to date in 2024, thriving both with the Angels (2.38 ERA, 20 saves in 34 innings) and after a trade to the Phillies (2.57 ERA, six saves in 21 innings). Not only did he walk just 12 batters, but a full third of those were intentional passes. A flyball pitcher, he did appear fortunate to give up just five homers on 15 barrels, especially since he was pitching in a pair of home run-happy parks. He’s destined for something a little different now after signing a two-year, $22 million deal with the Royals in January. The money strongly suggests he’ll get the first crack at the closer’s role over Lucas Erceg, and while he doesn’t project as well as Erceg does, it seems likely that he’ll prove adequate. He might go late in drafts because of all of the Erceg love, and if that’s the case, he’ll make for a nice third closer in mixed leagues.