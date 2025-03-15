 Skip navigation
Marco Odermatt
Marco Odermatt clinches historic 4th consecutive Alpine skiing World Cup overall title
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - St. Johns vs Marquette
Big East Championship - Creighton vs St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Creighton v Connecticut
The veterans for third-ranked UConn have fought through the pain to return in time for March Madness

Marco Odermatt
Marco Odermatt clinches historic 4th consecutive Alpine skiing World Cup overall title
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - St. Johns vs Marquette
Big East Championship - Creighton vs St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Creighton v Connecticut
The veterans for third-ranked UConn have fought through the pain to return in time for March Madness

2025 Fantasy Preview: Carlos Estévez

  
Published March 15, 2025 01:23 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld's preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Carlos EstévezKC - RP
Throws: RAge: 32Mixed 5x5: $3 | AL 5x5: $8
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 54Mixed 2026: $2 | 2027: $1
Outlook: Showing greatly improved control, Estévez delivered what was clearly his best season to date in 2024, thriving both with the Angels (2.38 ERA, 20 saves in 34 innings) and after a trade to the Phillies (2.57 ERA, six saves in 21 innings). Not only did he walk just 12 batters, but a full third of those were intentional passes. A flyball pitcher, he did appear fortunate to give up just five homers on 15 barrels, especially since he was pitching in a pair of home run-happy parks. He’s destined for something a little different now after signing a two-year, $22 million deal with the Royals in January. The money strongly suggests he’ll get the first crack at the closer’s role over Lucas Erceg, and while he doesn’t project as well as Erceg does, it seems likely that he’ll prove adequate. He might go late in drafts because of all of the Erceg love, and if that’s the case, he’ll make for a nice third closer in mixed leagues.
