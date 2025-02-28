 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Gerrit Cole

  
Published February 28, 2025 09:27 AM
Go to: All | SP | 1B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Gerrit ColeNYY - SP
Throws: RAge: 34Mixed 5x5: $18 | AL 5x5: $23
2024: Started: 17 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $15 | 2027: $12
Outlook: Cole did have elbow issues as a youngster, but he entered last year as the gold standard in terms of durability. His only IL stint from 2017-23 was due to COVID, and he finished in the top five in his league in innings pitched in all seven of those seasons. So, it was quite the nasty surprise when he came down with an elbow problem last spring. Rumors of Tommy John surgery quickly arose, but he was diagnosed with an edema and nerve irritation that sidelined him until June 19. Once back, he started off kind of shaky, but he settled in nicely in posting a 2.25 ERA in the final two months. In the postseason, he was a little erratic, but until the defensive disaster that was the fifth inning of Game 5, he was great against the Dodgers, and he finished with a 2.17 ERA in his five starts. For the year, Cole’s velocity was down almost two mph from his peak in 2022, leaving his fastball at 96 mph on average. His strikeout rate, which had already tumbled to 27% in 2023 after coming in at 35% the previous five years, was 25%. At 34, he’s probably on the decline and he should be. Still, it’s notable that Cole felt strong enough to opt out of the remaining four years and $144 million on his Yankees contract last winter and that the Yankees, with their access to his MRI results, were still willing to pay that much to bring him back afterwards. He probably won’t be a top-five pitcher in 2025, but top 15 seems reasonable.
Go to: All | SP | 1B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

