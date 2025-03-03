2025 Fantasy Preview: Jonathan India

Outlook: India was healthy again in 2024, playing over 120 games for the first time since 2021. He also posted a career-low strikeout rate, career-high walk rate, and career-high zone contact rate, which helped fuel his strong season. Yet, much of his value came from batting leadoff for a good lineup in a great home ballpark, so his move to Kansas City may sap some of that value. India posted just a 31% fly ball rate in 2024 and has below-average exit velocities with just a 16th-percentile average exit velocity on fly balls and line drives. That should make it hard for India to post more than 10 home runs in Kauffman Stadium. Considering he’s never stolen more than 14 bases in a season or hit above .270, he could be a .260 hitter with 10 HR and 10 SB. India should post solid run totals in a decent lineup but that profiles as more of a deeper league middle-infielder target.