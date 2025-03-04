2025 Fantasy Preview: Kenley Jansen

Outlook: Just plugging along at 80 percent of what he what was, Jansen now stands tall as the top Hall of Fame candidate from the triumvirate that also includes Aroldis Chapman and Craig Kimbrel. The three active saves leaders all debuted in 2010 and will be pitching at age 37 this year. Jansen, with his 447 career saves, has been jockeying for position with Kimbrel, at 440, while Chapman, at 335, has spent much of the last two years as a setup man. Jansen, who is 31 saves behind Lee Smith for fourth place all-time, will continue his march to 500 with the Angels. He’s probably not going to throw 60 innings, but he’s still plenty effective. Even though the stunning velocity spike that arose in 2023 vanished last season, he was still throwing right at his career norms. He’s a better bet than most to get 25 saves, even if 35+ is probably out of reach.