Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women's Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tanner Scott

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_davanteadams_250304.jpg
Adams could land on the Saints or Chiefs
nbc_roto_giantspick_250304.jpg
Giants reportedly eyeing trade up to No. 1 pick
roczen_with_fans.jpg
Supercross 2025: Daytona biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kenley Jansen

  
Published March 4, 2025 04:51 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Kenley JansenLAA - RP
Throws: RAge: 37Mixed 5x5: $6 | AL 5x5: $11
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 54Mixed 2026: $4 | 2027: $0
Outlook: Just plugging along at 80 percent of what he what was, Jansen now stands tall as the top Hall of Fame candidate from the triumvirate that also includes Aroldis Chapman and Craig Kimbrel. The three active saves leaders all debuted in 2010 and will be pitching at age 37 this year. Jansen, with his 447 career saves, has been jockeying for position with Kimbrel, at 440, while Chapman, at 335, has spent much of the last two years as a setup man. Jansen, who is 31 saves behind Lee Smith for fourth place all-time, will continue his march to 500 with the Angels. He’s probably not going to throw 60 innings, but he’s still plenty effective. Even though the stunning velocity spike that arose in 2023 vanished last season, he was still throwing right at his career norms. He’s a better bet than most to get 25 saves, even if 35+ is probably out of reach.
