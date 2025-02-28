2025 Fantasy Preview: Logan Webb

Outlook: Webb led the NL in innings for a second straight season in 2024 and allowed the same exact number of runs and one more hit than he did in 2023. It seemed like he was very fortunate in one regard, as he allowed just 11 homers on 43 barrels. In 2023, he also allowed 43 barrels and gave up 20 homers then. The average pitcher allowed 56% as many homers as barrels last season, which would have been 24 for Webb. Still, most of Webb’s barrels were simply on the weak side. Pitching in San Francisco helped, but Statcast still gave him just 11.9 xHR based on pitching in neutral settings. Of the 11 homers Webb allowed, nine came on his changeup, which wasn’t nearly as effective as usual. That’ll give him something to work on while the league continues to simply pound his sinker into the ground. He’s a safe pick but not a great one on a Giants team that probably isn’t as improved as some would like to think.