2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan
2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan
Michigan v Indiana
How to watch Indiana vs Washington: Live stream info, preview for Saturday's Big Ten matchup
MLB: ALDS-Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tanner Bibee

nbc_pft_goldenintv_250228.jpg
Golden has proved he can play at 'highest level'
nbc_pft_dartintv_250228.jpg
Inside Dart's transfer from USC to Ole Miss
nbc_pft_burdenintv_250228.jpg
Burden wanted to set example for younger city kids

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs
2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan
Michigan v Indiana
How to watch Indiana vs Washington: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup
MLB: ALDS-Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tanner Bibee

nbc_pft_goldenintv_250228.jpg
Golden has proved he can play at ‘highest level’
nbc_pft_dartintv_250228.jpg
Inside Dart’s transfer from USC to Ole Miss
nbc_pft_burdenintv_250228.jpg
Burden wanted to set example for younger city kids

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Logan Webb

  
Published February 28, 2025 08:28 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Logan WebbSF - SP
Throws: RAge: 28Mixed 5x5: $10 | NL 5x5: $18
2024: Started: 33 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $9 | 2027: $7
Outlook: Webb led the NL in innings for a second straight season in 2024 and allowed the same exact number of runs and one more hit than he did in 2023. It seemed like he was very fortunate in one regard, as he allowed just 11 homers on 43 barrels. In 2023, he also allowed 43 barrels and gave up 20 homers then. The average pitcher allowed 56% as many homers as barrels last season, which would have been 24 for Webb. Still, most of Webb’s barrels were simply on the weak side. Pitching in San Francisco helped, but Statcast still gave him just 11.9 xHR based on pitching in neutral settings. Of the 11 homers Webb allowed, nine came on his changeup, which wasn’t nearly as effective as usual. That’ll give him something to work on while the league continues to simply pound his sinker into the ground. He’s a safe pick but not a great one on a Giants team that probably isn’t as improved as some would like to think.
loganwebb.jpg

