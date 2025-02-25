2025 Fantasy Preview: Mookie Betts

Outlook: Betts had another productive season at the plate despite missing eight weeks due to a fractured left hand in June, batting .289 while slugging 19 homers with 16 steals, 75 runs scored, and 75 RBI across 516 plate appearances. Perhaps influenced by the injury, Betts produced his lowest hard-hit and barrel rates since 2017 at 39.3% and 6%, respectively. But the numbers were already seeing a dip from previous seasons before landing on the injured list. While the career-high 39 home runs he hit in 2023 may not be repeatable, the 32-year-old star has one of the safest floors in fantasy hitting behind Shohei Ohtani in one of the best lineups in baseball. Betts makes for an excellent building block of five-category production in the first round, regardless of format, and now comes with shortstop eligibility.