MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL: FEB 22 Wild at Red Wings
Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek out at least ‘a few weeks’ with lower-body injury
MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox
2025 Fantasy Preview: Corey Seager

nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ezebwoa_250225.jpg
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright
nbc_pl_brightonboumemouth_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27

2025 Fantasy Preview: Mookie Betts

  
Published February 25, 2025 06:36 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Mookie BettsLA - SS
Bats: RAge: 32Mixed 5x5: $26 | NL 5x5: $26
2024: SS:65 RF:43 2B:18Mixed 2026: $23 | 2027: $19
Outlook: Betts had another productive season at the plate despite missing eight weeks due to a fractured left hand in June, batting .289 while slugging 19 homers with 16 steals, 75 runs scored, and 75 RBI across 516 plate appearances. Perhaps influenced by the injury, Betts produced his lowest hard-hit and barrel rates since 2017 at 39.3% and 6%, respectively. But the numbers were already seeing a dip from previous seasons before landing on the injured list. While the career-high 39 home runs he hit in 2023 may not be repeatable, the 32-year-old star has one of the safest floors in fantasy hitting behind Shohei Ohtani in one of the best lineups in baseball. Betts makes for an excellent building block of five-category production in the first round, regardless of format, and now comes with shortstop eligibility.
