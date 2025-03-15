 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Pete Fairbanks

  
Published March 15, 2025 02:07 PM
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Pete FairbanksTB - RP
Throws: RAge: 31Mixed 5x5: $2 | AL 5x5: $5
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 46Mixed 2026: $1 | 2027: $0
Outlook: Dominant but fragile was the story for Fairbanks in recent years. Last season, though, he didn’t look quite as exceptional over the course of his 45 appearances surrounding IL stints due to neck and back problems. His strikeout rate came in at 24%, way down from his career mark of 34%, and his hard-hit rate jumped from 32% the previous three years to 41%. It was actually a little surprising that the Rays didn’t trade him while they were selling at the deadline. Especially in light of how impressive Edwin Uceta was last season, Fairbanks could face increased competition for saves this year on a team that has always liked to mix and match in the ninth. Since it also factors in that he’s been on the injured list seven times in four years, he seems like one to avoid unless he’s available at the end of drafts.
petefairbanks.jpg

