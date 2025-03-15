2025 Fantasy Preview: Reese Olson

Outlook: Olson opened last season as the league’s unluckiest starter; through nine starts, he was 0-5 in spite of a 2.16 ERA. He eventually fell to 1-8 before things turned around some, allowing him to enter the break at 4-8 with a 3.30 ERA. Unfortunately, he then suffered a shoulder strain in his first start of the second half. He returned to make three short starts at the end of the year and posted a 6.75 ERA while dealing with diminished velocity. He did come up pretty big in the ALDS, allowing two runs over nine innings, but the Tigers lost both of his outings anyway. Olsen is just a rock solid pitcher; he averages 94 mph with his fastball, he has two quality secondary pitches in his slider and change and he hasn’t walked as many batters in the majors as his minor league numbers would have suggested. He has a fine groundball rate, and while he shed some strikeouts last season, both his chase and whiff rates were well above average. He’s not likely to take a big step forward from where he is now, but since the Tigers look better than they have in some time, he’s a late-round option in mixed leagues.