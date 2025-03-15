 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Rhys Hoskins

  
Published March 15, 2025 05:33 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Rhys HoskinsMIL - 1B
Bats: RAge: 31Mixed 5x5: $0 | NL 5x5: $6
2024: 1B:94Mixed 2026: $0 | 2027: $0
Outlook: Hoskins did not bounce back from his torn ACL and a year off like many hoped last season. His 2024 campaign began with a fracas at second base with Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil on Opening Day and never really got more exciting than that. His batting average hovered around the Mendoza Line and his previously excellent on-base ability devolved into a true weakness. More worrisome, his quality of contact fell to a point where it could no longer carry the rest of his flaws. Perhaps he’s worth betting on in year two of his ACL recovery, especially with a strong spring training performance so far, but don’t put too many eggs in his basket.
