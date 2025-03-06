2025 Fantasy Preview: Roki Sasaki

Outlook: Undeniably one of the most talented pitchers in the world, the 23-year-old Sasaki is coming to the U.S. with the Dodgers after four seasons of overwhelming Japanese hitters; he had a 30-15 record, a 2.02 ERA and a 524/91 K/BB with just 16 homers allowed in 414 2/3 innings for the Chiba Lotte Marines. Still, there are a couple of concerns here, the first being that his stuff backed up some during a 2024 campaign that was his worst to date. He’s also yet to throw more than 130 innings in a season. There’s a good chance that will hold true for 2025, too, as the Dodgers are planning on making Sasaki part of a six-man rotation. Sasaki’s average velocity dropped about two mph last season, though that still left him at right around 97 mph. With his outstanding splitter and quality slider, he very much projects as a major league ace at this point, but similar velocity drops going forward would likely change that. The Dodgers will surely be extra careful with him, but that still might not keep him off the IL. Given that the amount of hype he was already receiving only increased with him joining baseball’s best team, he’s on the avoid list for this year.