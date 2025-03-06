 Skip navigation
nbc_wcb_minnwash_250305.jpg
Washington beats Minnesota women 79-65 in its first Big Ten Tournament appearance
MLB: Atlanta Braves-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Ronald Acuña Jr.
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at Missouri
No. 15 Missouri at Oklahoma Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

nbc_wcbb_rutgers_williamsintv_250305.jpg
Williams: Markowski ‘dominant’ in win vs. Rutgers
nbc_golf_currytalk_250305.jpg
Why Steph Curry reminds Brandel of Tiger
nbc_cbb_hummeltop2_250305.jpg
Most likely Big Ten, Big East tournament champions

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_wcb_minnwash_250305.jpg
Washington beats Minnesota women 79-65 in its first Big Ten Tournament appearance
MLB: Atlanta Braves-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Ronald Acuña Jr.
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at Missouri
No. 15 Missouri at Oklahoma Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

nbc_wcbb_rutgers_williamsintv_250305.jpg
Williams: Markowski ‘dominant’ in win vs. Rutgers
nbc_golf_currytalk_250305.jpg
Why Steph Curry reminds Brandel of Tiger
nbc_cbb_hummeltop2_250305.jpg
Most likely Big Ten, Big East tournament champions

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Roki Sasaki

  
Published March 5, 2025 07:23 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Roki SasakiLA - SP
Throws: RAge: 23Mixed 5x5: $4 | NL 5x5: $9
2024: Started: 18 (JPN) Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $11 | 2027: $14
Outlook: Undeniably one of the most talented pitchers in the world, the 23-year-old Sasaki is coming to the U.S. with the Dodgers after four seasons of overwhelming Japanese hitters; he had a 30-15 record, a 2.02 ERA and a 524/91 K/BB with just 16 homers allowed in 414 2/3 innings for the Chiba Lotte Marines. Still, there are a couple of concerns here, the first being that his stuff backed up some during a 2024 campaign that was his worst to date. He’s also yet to throw more than 130 innings in a season. There’s a good chance that will hold true for 2025, too, as the Dodgers are planning on making Sasaki part of a six-man rotation. Sasaki’s average velocity dropped about two mph last season, though that still left him at right around 97 mph. With his outstanding splitter and quality slider, he very much projects as a major league ace at this point, but similar velocity drops going forward would likely change that. The Dodgers will surely be extra careful with him, but that still might not keep him off the IL. Given that the amount of hype he was already receiving only increased with him joining baseball’s best team, he’s on the avoid list for this year.
rokisasaki.jpg

Mentions
