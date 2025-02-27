2025 Fantasy Preview: Wyatt Langford

Outlook: Langford checks every metaphorical box imaginable from a raw talent standpoint making it almost impossible for fantasy managers to envision a scenario where he doesn’t evolve into a full-fledged five-category superstar with 30-homer, 30-steal potential at his apex. The 23-year-old former top prospect put together one of the most impressive Cactus League performances in recent memory last spring to break camp in the big leagues but wound up hitting some initial turbulence at the highest level. He seemed to find his footing down the home stretch in September when he batted .300 (30-for-100) with eight homers and seven steals over his final 26 contests. There are zero questions regarding his stratospheric talent and power-speed upside. If Langford can carry over some of the momentum from last year’s sublime finish, he’s a virtual lock to finish as a top-15 outfielder for fantasy purposes. He’ll be an early-round selection this spring in all fantasy drafts.