2025 Fantasy Preview: Yordan Alvarez

  
Published February 27, 2025 04:09 PM
Yordan AlvarezHOU - OF/DH
Bats: LAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $36 | AL 5x5: $36
2024: LF:53Mixed 2026: $36 | 2027: $35
Outlook: Houston is relying heavily on Alvarez to carry their offense into the future, which seems to be the driving force behind the front office’s decision to transition him to a full-time DH role until further notice, which should eliminate some of the wear and tear on his massive frame, especially his knees. The 27-year-old middle-of-the-order masher has eclipsed 30 homers in four consecutive seasons dating back to 2021 and is the prototypical four-category monster that every fantasy manager on draft day. His rare blend of elite plate skills and stratospheric raw power make him an offensive juggernaut capable of reaching the 40-homer mark with elite batting averages and counting stats. The lingering physical issues are the lone bugaboo in an otherwise flawless package. If he stays healthy for the duration of his prime, he’ll remain a first-round selection in all fantasy drafts for at least another half-decade.
