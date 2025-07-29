2025 Fantasy Preview: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Career-high 41 TDs powered Mayfield to QB5 fantasy finish last year.



Bucs added first-round WR Emeka Egbuka to strong returning core.



Top-10 fantasy QB repeat likely in best setup of career.

Baker Mayfield QB - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age: 30 HT: 6-1 WT: 215 Bye:9

2024: Mayfield continued to ascend with the Bucs as he finished QB5 in fantasy points per game after throwing for a career-high 41 touchdown passes. It wasn’t as if he had crazy volume either (33.5 passing attempts per game), but with an effective Mike Evans down the stretch and the Rachaad White/Bucky Irving duo combining for 98 receptions (NFL lead for running backs), it made for good efficiency. While he tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (16), Mayfield has shown he can be a consistent force in fantasy (and real football).

What’s Changed: The Bucs made a splash by selecting Emeka Egubka in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Egbuka should have an immediate impact and help Mayfield preserve his spot amongst the top quarterbacks in fantasy.

2025 Outlook: Mayfield is entering this season with his entire offensive line, a new receiver and a running back looking to make the leap. This is perhaps the best situation Mayfield has entering a season in his career. Expect much of the same from him and the Bucs’ offense as he should flirt with being a top-10 fantasy quarterback once again.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 CAR 7 119 206 58 1313 6 6 52 1 74 74 74 2023 TB 17 364 566 64 4044 28 10 163 1 274 274 274 2024 TB 17 407 570 71 4500 41 16 378 3 366 366 366 PROJ 2025 TB 17 399 608 66 4207 32 12 294 1 309 309 309

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group