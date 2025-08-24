 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp
Deebo Samuel Sr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Mike Evans fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
2025 U.S. Senior Women's Open
Becky Morgan wins U.S. Senior Women’s Open by six strokes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
Wagner: Scheffler’s OB tee shot, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp
Deebo Samuel Sr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Mike Evans fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
2025 U.S. Senior Women's Open
Becky Morgan wins U.S. Senior Women’s Open by six strokes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
Wagner: Scheffler’s OB tee shot, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kaleb Johnson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 24, 2025 07:30 PM
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

2025 Kaleb Johnson Fantasy Preview

2024: After a rollercoaster first two seasons in Iowa City, Johnson (6’1/224) dominated the Hawkeyes’ backfield in 2024 to the tune of 240 carries for 1,537 yards (6.4 YPC) and 21 touchdowns. He also made progress as a pass catcher, reeling in 22 balls for 188 yards and a pair of scores.

What’s changed: Johnson is a boom-bust runner, topping 15 yards on 28 carries — the third most in the country — with a poor success rate of just 42 percent. Given his ability to break long runs, a 4.57 40 at the Combine was slightly underwhelming, though it’s a good time for a player of his size.

2025 Outlook: Johnson has a track record of handling heavy workloads and is a threat to take any carry to the house. It’s that latter fact that differentiates him from Najee Harris, and why he is expected to slide right into Harris’ old role for the Steelers. Jaylen Warren still figures to dominate third downs, making Johnson more of a FLEX than true RB2 in what could end up a very bad offense.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
PROJ.2025 PIT 17 208 881 4.2 51.8 7 16 27 118 1 8 163 155 147

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
Pittsburgh Steelers Primary Logo Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Football Headshots Kaleb Johnson