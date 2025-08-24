Kaleb Johnson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

2025 Kaleb Johnson Fantasy Preview

2024: After a rollercoaster first two seasons in Iowa City, Johnson (6’1/224) dominated the Hawkeyes’ backfield in 2024 to the tune of 240 carries for 1,537 yards (6.4 YPC) and 21 touchdowns. He also made progress as a pass catcher, reeling in 22 balls for 188 yards and a pair of scores.

What’s changed: Johnson is a boom-bust runner, topping 15 yards on 28 carries — the third most in the country — with a poor success rate of just 42 percent. Given his ability to break long runs, a 4.57 40 at the Combine was slightly underwhelming, though it’s a good time for a player of his size.

2025 Outlook: Johnson has a track record of handling heavy workloads and is a threat to take any carry to the house. It’s that latter fact that differentiates him from Najee Harris, and why he is expected to slide right into Harris’ old role for the Steelers. Jaylen Warren still figures to dominate third downs, making Johnson more of a FLEX than true RB2 in what could end up a very bad offense.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR PROJ.2025 PIT 17 208 881 4.2 51.8 7 16 27 118 1 8 163 155 147

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

