Wan’Dale Robinson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

2025 Wan’Dale Robinson Fantasy Preview

2024: It was more of the same for Robinson in 2024: Slot duties and checkdown targets. On the bright side, he saw more of those opportunities than ever before, logging 140 targets and 93 catches, both of which ranked top-15 in the league. Because all of his targets are low-value dump-offs, Robinson turned this role into a measly 699 yards and three scores, good for 10.7 PPR points per game.

What’s changed: New York’s receiver room is largely unchanged heading into 2025, Robinson will be catching passes from at least one new quarterback, and likely multiple. The Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency before drafting Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall.

Outlook: Robinson is returning to his high-floor, low-ceiling role this year, and changes in quarterback play shouldn’t have drastic effects on his fantasy output. He’s a fine WR5, but both the weekly and season-long ceilings are lacking. Robinson makes sense as a safe bet for fantasy managers who have already taken the plunge on multiple rookie or high-risk wideouts.

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

