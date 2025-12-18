 Skip navigation
Top News

Alfonso Ribeiro

Alfonso Ribeiro

Actor

Career Highlights: A true Renaissance man as an actor, director, singer and dancer, Alfonso Ribeiro has been the host of the popular and long-running television series “America’s Funniest Home Videos” since 2015. Best known for his role as spoiled rich-kid Carlton Banks in the former 1990’s hit sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” Ribeiro is also known for winning the prestigious 2014 “Dancing with the Stars “ Mirror Ball Trophy with professional dancer Witney Carson. Ribeiro has also hosted the game show “Catch 21” on the Game Show Network and has directed several episodes of “Meet the Browns” and “Are We There Yet?” Ribeiro began his acting career in “Oye Willie” at age eight and by 10 years old, he had released such songs as “Dance Baby” and “Not Too Young.” Cast as Rick Schroder’s best friend in the television series “Silver Spoons,” Ribeiro is also known for his role in LL Cool J’s show “In the House” and as host of “Your Big Break” and the “GSN Live.” He won FOX’s reality show “Celebrity Duets” in 2006.

