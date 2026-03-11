How to watch the 2026 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results

The 2026 Big East Men’s Basketball tournament will begin Wednesday, March 11 with three first-round games on Peacock.

The first two quarterfinal games Thursday will also be streamed on Peacock.

After winning consecutive Big East regular-season championships for the first time in program history, St. John’s will be trying to defend its title in the conference tournament.

The announcing team for the three first-round games and two quarterfinal games on Peacock and NBCSN consists of John Fanta (play by play), Donny Marshall (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (reporter).

More details below on the Big East men’s basketball tournament:

2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Schedule, Scores, Results:

(all times are ET; teams are listed with seeding)

Wednesday, March 11



Game 1 : No. 8 Butler vs. No. 9 Providence, 4 p.m., Peacock

Game 2 : No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 Xavier, 6:30 p.m., Peacock

Game 3: No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 11 Georgetown, 9 p.m., Peacock

Thursday, March 12



Game 4 : Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 St. John's, noon, Peacock

Game 5 : No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 4 Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m., Peacock

Game 6 : Game 2 winner vs. No. 2 UConn, 7 p.m., FS1

: Game 2 winner vs. No. 2 UConn, 7 p.m., FS1 Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 3 Villanova, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, March 13



Game 8 : Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m., Fox

: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m., Fox Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 8 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 14



Championship: Game 8 winner Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m., Fox

How can I watch the 2026 Big East Men’s Basketball tournament?

Peacock will stream the first-round games on Wednesday, March 11 and two quarterfinal games on Thursday, March 12. FS1 and Fox will have coverage of the other two quarterfinal games Thursday and a semifinal Friday. Fox will broadcast the other semifinal Friday and the championship game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Where is the 2026 Big East Men’s Basketball tournament?

The tournament will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York, the tournament’s location since 1983. The Big East holds college basketball’s longest-running conference championship tournament at the same venue. Last season’s tournament was sold out.

Who won the 2026 Big East Men’s Basketball regular season title?

St. John’s (18-2 Big East, 25-6 overall), which is ranked 18th in the AP Top 25, clinched the outright championship when UConn (17-3 Big East, 27-4 overall) suffered a shocking 68-62 loss to Marquette (12-19) on March 6.

St. John’s and UConn have first-round byes along with Villanova (15-5, 24-7) and Seton Hall (10-10, 20-11).

How do I watch Big East Basketball games on Peacock

