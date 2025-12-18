Career Highlights: Jake Owen is one of county music’s most popular singers and songwriters. Owen debuted in Nashville in 2006 with his first album “Startin’ with Me.” The album produced three singles that reached Top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart including “Yee Haw,” “Startin’ with Me,” and “Something About a Woman.” Owen’s second studio album, “Easy Does It” in 2009, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums with his song ”Don’t Think I Can’t Love You” becoming his first top-five country hit. Recognized as the 2009 Top New Male Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music, Owen’s third album “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” came in 2011, with the lead-off single by the same name becoming his first #1 single on the country chart. Two other singles from that album, “The One That Got Away” and “Anywhere with You” both also reached #1. Named the 2012 American Country Award’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Owen’s fourth album “Days of Gold” was released in 2013, followed by his fifth studio album titled “American Love” in 2016, and sixth album “Greetings from….Jake in 2019 (with single “Homemade” reaching #1).

