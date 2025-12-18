 Skip navigation
Joe Mauer

Joe Mauer

Former MLB All-Star

Career Highlights: A six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger Award winner, three-time Gold Glove honoree and an American League MVP, Joe Mauer spent his entire 15-year MLB career playing for his hometown Minnesota Twins. Selected first overall in the 2001 MLB Draft, Mauer was a star high school athlete becoming the only athlete ever to be selected as the USA Today High School Athlete of the Year in two sports. Named the 2001 Gatorade National Player of the Year in football, Mauer forgo his football commitment to Florida State for a professional baseball career with the Twins. Two years after his MLB debut in 2004, Mauer became the first catcher in history to lead the American League in batting average (.347). He was the only catcher to win three AL batting titles. In 2009, he became the first catcher to lead the league in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage in a season, and for his efforts was named the American League MVP. Mauer retired in 2018 and played in 1,858 games posting a .306 average, 2,123 hits, and 923 RBI.

