College Basketball Best Bets, Nov. 7: Creighton Blue Jays vs Florida A&M Rattlers

Vaughn Dalzell shares how to bet on the Florida A&M Rattlers taking on the Creighton Blue Jays to open the season.

Florida A&M at Creighton (-33.5): O/U 139.5

Florida A&M lost four of its five leading scorers from a year ago and added seven combined players from the transfer portal, junior college, and high school, so this Rattlers team is very inexperienced and likely overmatched here at Creighton.

Even with experience, Florida A&M lost 80-45 at Oregon and 91-54 at Portland to open the 2022-23 season. Oregon put up 36 in the first half and Portland 42, which is where I am heading with this prop.

Creighton opened was -30 last night, which I played, but now at -33.5 to -35, the value is gone and we’re counting hairs. The best bet and prop that I was waiting for as an official play is the Blue Jays’ First Half Team Total.

The Blue Jays opened last year with 40 points in the first half of a 72-60 win over St. Thomas and followed that up with 52 and 53 first-half points against North Dakota and Holy Cross.

Creighton scored 40-plus points in the first half of its first four games last season and 16 out of 33 regular-season games overall for 37.5 1H PPG (21st). At home, Creighton averaged 41.5 1H PPG, which was 8th in the country. The Blue Jays were 9-6 to the Under 41.5 1H Team Total at home, including all Big East games.

In four non-conference and non-tournament home games, Creighton was 2-2 to the Over with the Unders being 40 and 41 points scored.

The Blue Jays have a major gap in talent, height, experience, coaching, and home court. Creighton should get off to a quick start, so give me the Blue Jays’ 1H Team Total Over 41.5 at -115 odds. I’d go to 42.5 for 1 unit.

Pick: Creighton 1H Team Total Over (1u)

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Season Record: 2-0 (100%) +2 units

Join in the college football conversation this Saturday at 10AM ET! From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.