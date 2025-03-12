ACC Tournament - Cal vs. Stanford Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The evening session of the ACC Tournament in Charlotte begins with a showdown between West Coast neighbors as the Stanford Cardinal (19-12, 11-9) take the court against the Golden Bears of Cal (14-18, 7-14).

The Cardinal enter the tournament having lost their last two games. Their offense has been nonexistent of late averaging just 63.8 points per game over the final five games of the season. Stanford’s season finale saw them put up a whopping 48 points this past Saturday against Louisville in a 68-48 loss.

While Cal’s body of work in their inaugural campaign in the ACC has been less than inspiring, the Golden Bears survived yesterday in their first ACC Tourney game knocking off Virginia Tech in overtime, 82-73. Andrej Stojakovic was a force scoring 29 in the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cal vs. Stanford

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Golden Bears at Cardinal

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Cal Golden Bears (+200), Stanford Cardinal (-250)

Spread: Cardinal -5.5

Total: 138.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for California at Stanford

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Golden Bears & Cardinal game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Stanford on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Stanford -5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 138.5.

Cal vs. Stanford: Top betting trends and recent stats

Stanford has failed to cover the spread in 9 of their last 11 games

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in Stanford’s last 5 games

Cal is 6-1-1 against the spread in their last 8 games

Stanford has won 6 of their last 10 games against Cal

