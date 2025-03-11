ACC Tournament - Cal vs. VA Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The ACC Tournament’s Opening Round continues Tuesday afternoon with the Golden Bears of Cal (13-18) taking on the Hokies of VA Tech (13-18).

Cal stumbles into the tournament having lost seven of their last eight games while VA Tech has lost three of their last four.

These teams met on January 11. Cal was favored by seven, but the Hokies won outright 71-68. Jaydon Young came off the bench and led VA Tech with 14 points against the Golden Bears.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cal vs. VA Tech

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 4:30PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: ACC Network

Game odds for Golden Bears at Hokies

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Cal Golden Bears (-145), VA Tech Hokies (+118)

Spread: Golden Bears -2.5

Total: 140.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for California at Virginia Tech

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Golden Bears & Hokies game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the VA Tech Hokies at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 140.5.

Cal vs. VA Tech: Top betting trends and recent stats

The Golden Bears are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last 7 games

The Golden Bears’ Game Totals are 4-3 to the OVER in their last 7 games

The Hokies are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Hokies’ Game Totals are 5-4-1 to the OVER in their last 10 games

