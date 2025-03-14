ACC Tournament - Clemson vs. Louisville Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The second semifinal in the ACC Tournament tonight pits Clemson (27-5, 19-2) against Louisville (26-6, 19-2).

The Tigers snuck past SMU yesterday, 57-54. Chase Hunter scored 21 points to pace the Clemson attack. Hunter was the only Tiger to score more than 11 points. The 57 points was Clemson’s worst offensive performance of the season.

The Cardinals rallied in the second half to squeak past the Stanford Cardinal, 75-73. Chucky Hepburn’s offensive rebound and put back at the horn provided the final difference.

These teams met earlier this season on January 7. Louisville won 74-64, covered the 3.5 point spread, and cashed the UNDER on the Game Total of 146.5.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Clemson vs. Louisville

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Clemson vs. Louisville

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Clemson Tigers (-120), Louisville Cardinals (+100)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 140.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Clemson vs. Louisville

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Tigers & Cardinals game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Louisville on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Louisville +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 140.5.

Clemson vs. Louisville: Top betting trends and recent stats

Louisville is 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games (19-12 for the season)

Clemson is 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games (20-11 for the season)

Louisville has covered the spread the last 5 times these schools have played

