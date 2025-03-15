ACC Tournament - Louisville vs. Duke Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Minus Cooper Flagg the Duke Blue Devils (30-3) still had just enough firepower to outlast the Tar Heels of North Carolina Friday night and advance to the ACC Tournament Championship on Saturday night against the Louisville Cardinals (27-6).

Duke led by 24 points in the second half only to see UNC storm back to within one point with 4.1 seconds remaining. The Tar Heels were at the line with an opportunity to take the lead. Ven-Allen Lubin missed the first of two free throws and before he released his second Jae’Lyn Withers stepped in the lane too early. The shot was nullified and the ball and the game handed to Duke. Kon Knueppel led the Blue Devils with 17 points.

Louisville held off a late rally themselves in their semifinal against Clemson ultimately prevailing 76-73. Terrence Edwards Jr. led the Cardinals with 21 points with J’Vonne Hadley chipping in 20 and nine rebounds.

Louisville has never won the ACC Championship.

These schools last met on the hardwood on December 8 with Duke claiming a 76-65 victory.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Louisville vs. Duke

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: ESPN



Game odds for Louisville vs. Duke

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Louisville Cardinals (+200), Duke Blue Devils (-250)

Spread: Blue Devils -5.5

Total: 146.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Louisville vs. Duke

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Cardinals & Blue Devils game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Duke on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play ATS

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 146.5.

Louisville vs. Duke: Top betting trends and recent stats

After covering the spread in their final 7 regular season games, Duke has failed to cover the spread in both their ACC Tournament games

Louisville has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 games

Both of Louisville’s ACC Tournament games have gone OVER the Game Total

Duke has won their last 6 games against Louisville and covered in 4 of the 6



