ACC Tournament - North Carolina vs. Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The first ACC Tournament semifinal features one of the most storied rivalries in college sports as the Duke Blue Devils (29-3, 20-1) take on the Tar Heels of North Carolina (22-12, 15-7).

Storylines abound but the largest is Cooper Flagg’s availability. The favorite for Player of the Year in College Basketball sprained his ankle in the first half of yesterday’s win over Georgia Tech. There are rumblings out of Charlotte that the All-America will not play again in this tournament

Duke rallied against the Yellowjackets without him winning 78-70 yesterday. Kon Knueppel picked up the slack in Flagg’s absence scoring 28 and dishing out 8 assists in the win.

UNC rallied late against Wake Forest winning 68-59. The Tar Heels shot just 34% from the field but it was ultimately good enough to knock off the Demon Deacons.

Duke won both meetings between these schools this season. Although UNC blew a second half lead in the game last weekend, the Blue Devils ultimately cruised to comfortable wins in each game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch North Carolina vs. Duke

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for UNC vs. Duke

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: UNC Tar Heels (+240), Duke Blue Devils (-300)

Spread: Blue Devils -7.5

Total: 152.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for North Carolina vs. Duke

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) expects points to be at a premium in this one: Game Total Under 154.5 (-115)

“Cooper Flagg being out 100-percent impacts both sides of the ball, but more importantly, the offensive end. North Carolina has played extremely stingy defense over the past two games and have a opportunity to knock off Duke after losing both meetings this year. I like the Under in what should be the most competitive matchup of the year between Duke and UNC.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Tar Heels & Blue Devils game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on North Carolina +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 152.5.

North Carolina vs. Duke: Top betting trends and recent stats

UNC has covered the spread in each of their last 2 and in 7 of their last 8 games

The lone game they did not cover in that stretch was against Duke

Duke did not cover against GA Tech yesterday (-23 favorites) which snapped a streak of 7 straight covers for the Blue Devils

Duke has covered the spread in 21 of 31 games this season

