ACC Tournament - Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The afternoon session of the ACC Tournament concludes in Charlotte with the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame 15-17, 9-12) taking the court against the Tar Heels of North Carolina (20-12, 13-7).

It was a controversial finish, but Notre Dame eliminated Pitt yesterday in the Opening Round, 55-54. Tae Davis led the way with 11 points for the Irish who had just three players score in double figures and got just seven points from their bench, but this time of year it is simple survive and advance.

North Carolina simply must get the win today or their NCAA Tournament hopes will be crushed. The Tar Heels would have all but secured their spot in the Field of 68 with a seventh straight win if they had held onto their second half lead against Duke last weekend, but that loss keeps them uncomfortably seated on the bubble.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 2:30PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for the Fighting Irish vs. the Tar Heels

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+450), North Carolina Tar Heels (-625)

Spread: Tar Heels -10.5

Total: 145.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Notre Dame & UNC game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on UNC -10.5

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 148.5.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Top betting trends and recent stats

UNC has covered the spread in 5 of their last 6 games

Game Totals in UNC’s last 8 games have cashed 6 times (6-1-1)

UNC is 8-2 on the Moneyline against Notre Dame in their last 10 games

UNC is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games against Notre Dame

