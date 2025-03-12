ACC Tournament - Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews
The Players power rankings: Top 20 plus five sleepers at TPC Sawgrass
Syndication: The Tennessean
SEC Tournament - Oklahoma vs Georgia Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
SEC Tournament - LSU vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250312.jpg
PFT Draft: Most improved team in FA so far
nbc_pft_colts_250312.jpg
IND gets ‘needed’ defensive boost with Ward, Bynum
nbc_pft_broncos_250312.jpg
Greenlaw, Hufanga to up intensity of DEN’s defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews
The Players power rankings: Top 20 plus five sleepers at TPC Sawgrass
Syndication: The Tennessean
SEC Tournament - Oklahoma vs Georgia Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
SEC Tournament - LSU vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250312.jpg
PFT Draft: Most improved team in FA so far
nbc_pft_colts_250312.jpg
IND gets ‘needed’ defensive boost with Ward, Bynum
nbc_pft_broncos_250312.jpg
Greenlaw, Hufanga to up intensity of DEN’s defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

ACC Tournament - Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats


  
Published March 12, 2025 10:33 AM

The afternoon session of the ACC Tournament concludes in Charlotte with the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame 15-17, 9-12) taking the court against the Tar Heels of North Carolina (20-12, 13-7).

It was a controversial finish, but Notre Dame eliminated Pitt yesterday in the Opening Round, 55-54. Tae Davis led the way with 11 points for the Irish who had just three players score in double figures and got just seven points from their bench, but this time of year it is simple survive and advance.

North Carolina simply must get the win today or their NCAA Tournament hopes will be crushed. The Tar Heels would have all but secured their spot in the Field of 68 with a seventh straight win if they had held onto their second half lead against Duke last weekend, but that loss keeps them uncomfortably seated on the bubble.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

  • Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  • Time: 2:30PM EST
  • Site: Spectrum Center
  • City: Charlotte, NC
  • Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for the Fighting Irish vs. the Tar Heels

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+450), North Carolina Tar Heels (-625)
  • Spread: Tar Heels -10.5
  • Total: 145.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Notre Dame & UNC game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on UNC -10.5
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 148.5.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • UNC has covered the spread in 5 of their last 6 games
  • Game Totals in UNC’s last 8 games have cashed 6 times (6-1-1)
  • UNC is 8-2 on the Moneyline against Notre Dame in their last 10 games
  • UNC is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games against Notre Dame

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
North Carolina.png North Carolina Tar Heels
Notre Dame.png Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Men's College Basketball