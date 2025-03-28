Alabama vs Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Elite 8

Duke (34-3) and Alabama (28-8) meet Saturday night in the Elite 8 in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season.

The Crimson Tide advanced from the Sweet 16 with a resounding 113-88 win over BYU. Bama was 25-52 (49%) from 3-point range led by Mark Sears career-best 10-16 from deep. Alabama had nearly as many makes - 25 - from beyond the arc as BYU had attempts - 30. The Cougars were just 6-30 (20%) from deep.

Coope Flagg and Duke overcame 35 points from Arizona’s Caleb Love to take out the Wildcats 100-93 in the Sweet 16 Thursday. It was a typical complete game for Flagg who had 30 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 1 steal and 3 blocks in 37 minutes for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel added 20 points for a Duke team that shot 60% from the field and 57.9% from 3-point range.

This Elite 8 matchup features elite athletes and coaches. Lets dive into the game and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Alabama vs. Duke

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Time: 8:49PM EST

Site: Prudential Center

City: Newark, NJ

Network/Streaming: TBS / truTV

Game odds for Alabama vs. Duke

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Alabama Crimson Tide (+240), Duke Blue Devils (-300)

Spread: Blue Devils -7.5

Total: 173.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Alabama vs. Duke

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Crimson Tide & Blue Devils game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Alabama Crimson Tide +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 173.5.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Alabama vs. Duke: Top betting trends and recent stats

Alabama defeated BYU in the Sweet 16 and covered the number (-4.5)

The Game Total OVER 175 cashed without a sweat in Alabama’s game against BYU

Alabama has scored at least 80 points in 7 straight games and over 90 points in 5 of those 7 games

Duke has won 14 consecutive games

Duke has scored at least 89 points in each of their last 3 games

Duke gave up 93 points to Arizona in the Sweet 16 marking the 1st time since February 8 they gave up more than 71 points in a game (15 games)

