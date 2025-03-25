Arizona vs Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Sweet 16

The Arizona Wildcats (24-12) will face the Duke Blue Devils (33-3) in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Newark, NJ.

As the top seed in the East Region, Duke has dominated the first two rounds of the Tournament. This past weekend Duke spanked Baylor, 89-66. Tyrese Proctor led the assault making nine of his ten shots from the field and finishing with 25 points for the Blue Devils. Cooper Flagg was his usual stellar self with 18 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Fourth-seeded Arizona trailed by 15 points just five minutes into their game Sunday night against Oregon but rallied and actually led by four at the half before hanging on late to win over Oregon, 87-83. Caleb Love led the comeback finishing with 29 points and nine rebounds for the Cats. Tobe Awaka controlled the boards pulling down 14 rebounds for Arizona.

These teams met earlier this season on November 22, with Duke controlling the game, covering the spread (-2) and ultimately winning, 69-55, at Arizona’s McKale Center. The Game Total was set at 162 and thus the UNDER cashed without a sweat.

Speaking of sweats, lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Arizona vs. Duke

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 9:39PM EST

Site: Prudential Center

City: Newark, NJ

Network/Streaming: CBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Arizona vs. Duke

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Arizona Wildcats (+325), Duke Blue Devils (-425)

Spread: Blue Devils -8.5

Total: 153.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Arizona vs. Duke

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Wildcats & Blue Devils game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Duke -8.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 153.5.

Arizona vs. Duke: Top betting trends and recent stats

Arizona is 1-1 against the spread in the NCAA Tournament and 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games

These teams met earlier this season on November 22 with Duke winning, 69-55, and covering the 2-point spread

Game Totals in Arizona’s NCAA Tournament games have gone 1-1 (O/U) wand 5-5 in their last 10 games

Duke has covered the spread in both of their NCAA Tournament games and the Blue Devils are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games

The Game Totals have cashed to the OVER in both of Duke’s NCAA Tournament games and have cashed to the OVER in 7 of their last 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.