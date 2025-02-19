Arkansas at No. 1 Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The best team in college basketball, the top-ranked Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1) are back in action tonight against the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-10, 4-8).

Fresh off an impressive win Saturday at Alabama, the Tigers look to maintain their spot atop the national polls and the SEC. Auburn has rebounded following their only conference loss of the season nearly two weeks ago to Florida with wins over Vanderbilt as well as Bama.

The Razorbacks under first-year head coach John Calipari are 4-6 in their last ten games, but 3-2 in February. They lost Saturday at Texas A&M, 69-61.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Razorbacks at Tigers

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Neville Arena

City: Auburn, AL

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Arkansas at Auburn

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Razorbacks (+950), Tigers (-2000)

Spread: Tigers -16.5

Total: 150.5 points

Arkansas at Auburn Best Bets

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arkansas Razorbacks at +16.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 150.5.

Razorbacks at Tigers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Auburn has won 9 of its last 10 games as a home favorite

If you're looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!