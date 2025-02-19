 Skip navigation
Arkansas at No. 1 Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published February 19, 2025 12:52 PM

The best team in college basketball, the top-ranked Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1) are back in action tonight against the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-10, 4-8).

Fresh off an impressive win Saturday at Alabama, the Tigers look to maintain their spot atop the national polls and the SEC. Auburn has rebounded following their only conference loss of the season nearly two weeks ago to Florida with wins over Vanderbilt as well as Bama.

The Razorbacks under first-year head coach John Calipari are 4-6 in their last ten games, but 3-2 in February. They lost Saturday at Texas A&M, 69-61.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Razorbacks at Tigers

  • Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025
  • Time: 9:00PM EST
  • Site: Neville Arena
  • City: Auburn, AL
  • Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Arkansas at Auburn

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

  • Odds: Razorbacks (+950), Tigers (-2000)
  • Spread: Tigers -16.5
  • Total: 150.5 points

Arkansas at Auburn Best Bets

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Razorbacks & Tigers game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arkansas Razorbacks at +16.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 150.5.

Razorbacks at Tigers: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Auburn has won 9 of its last 10 games as a home favorite
  • The OVER is 6-4 in Vanderbilt’s last 10 games
  • Vanderbilt is 2-3 against the spread in its last 5 games

