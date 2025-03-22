Baylor vs. Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2

The Duke Blue Devils (32-3) take the court Sunday against the Baylor Bears (20-14) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament’s East Region in Raleigh, NC.

In the first-round Duke dominated Mount St. Mary’s, 93-49. Showing no ill effects from the ankle he sprained in the ACC Tournament, Freshman forward Cooper Flagg tallied 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in the game. Freshman forward Khaman Maluach, also contributed 11 points and five rebounds.

The ninth-seeded Bears edged out Mississippi State in their opening game, 75-72. Guard Robert Wright III and forward VJ Edgecombe, both projected Top 10 NBA Draft picks, combined for 33 points in the contest. Forward Norchad Omier is Baylor’s primary scorer in the paint with averages of 15.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

The winner of this game is rewarded with a spot in the Sweet 16 where they will play the winner of the game between Oregon and Arizona.

Game details & how to watch Baylor vs. Duke

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Time: 2:40PM EST

Site: Lenovo Center

City: Raleigh, NC

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Baylor vs. Duke

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Baylor Bears (+500), Duke Blue Devils (-700)

Spread: Blue Devils -11.5

Total: 144.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Baylor vs. Duke

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Bears & Blue Devils game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Duke Blue Devils -11.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 144.5.

Baylor vs. Duke: Top betting trends and recent stats

Duke is riding a 12-game winning streak

Duke is 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games (22-10 ATS for the season)

Over their last 12 games, Duke’s Game Totals are 8-4 to the OVER

Baylor has covered the spread in their last 3 games after not covering a single spread for the previous month (0-6-2)

Duke and Baylor have met twice previously with Duke winning and covering in both games (last meeting was in December of 2023)

