Big 12 Tournament - Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big 12 Tournament tips off Tuesday afternoon with Cincinnati (17-14) taking on Oklahoma State (15-16).

The Cowboys finished the regular season with three wins in their final six games which includes a win at home on the final day of the regular season over the Cincinnati Bearcats, 78-67. Oklahoma State’s Abou Ousmane led all scorers with 24 points in the game.

That loss to the Cowboys was the third straight for Cincinnati. Leading scorer Jizzle James scored 17 against Oklahoma State on March 8.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cincinnati at Oklahoma State

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 12:30PM EST

Site: Sprint Center

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN+

Game odds for Bearcats at Cowboys

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Bearcats (-250), Cowboys (+200)

Spread: Bearcats -5.5

Total: 139.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Cincinnati at Oklahoma State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bearcats & Cowboys game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oklahoma State Cowboys +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 139.5.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Cincinnati is 2-2-1 in its last 5 games against the spread

Oklahoma State covered the spread in 3 of their last 4 games

Oklahoma State has defeated Cincinnati in their last 2 games against each other and covered the spread and cashed the OVER in each of those games

